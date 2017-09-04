Prison drugs smuggler jailed

A woman has been jailed for trying to smuggle steroids and cannabis into her boyfriend at a Thorp Arch prison.

Louise McKie was arrested at HMP Wealstun, after handing over the drugs to boyfriend Paul Robinson in a visitor area on June 8 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Robinson was searched by officers and a package wrapped in a paper towel was found in his shorts.

The package contained three 10ml vials of testosterone and a small amount of cannabis resin.

McKie, 32, of Tarnside Drive, Seacroft, was detained by officers and immediately admitted bringing the drugs into prison.

She pleaded guilty to supplying a class B and a class C drug.

Stephen Smithson, mitigating, said McKie had four children and had pleaded guilty to the offences at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Smithson said McKie had come to court fully prepared to be sent to custody.

He said: “It is with regret and realism that I accept on her behalf that prison is inevitable.”

Mr Smithson said McKie had been in a relationship with Robinson for 12 months before the incident. He said someone delivered the drugs to her home the evening before she made the prison visit.

Judge Penelope Belcher said only an immediate custodial sentence could be imposed to act as a deterrent to others.

She said: “Drugs within the prison system cause enormous problems.

“Prisoners are there for a very good reason and are not there to have access to these sort of things. You were attempting to potentially undermine the prison governance system.”