Man seen committing lewd sexual act in woods by Harlow Carr Gardens

Police have launched an investigation after a man was seen committing a "lewd sexual act" in the woods by Harlow Carr Gardens.

The man was seen committing the act on Thursday, August 18, by two women who reported it to staff at the tourist hot-spot.

Harlow Carr Gardens reported the crime to North Yorkshire Police who have now launched an investigation into the incident.

Detectives are appealing for these two women to come forward and anyone else who may have seen the man.

Officers are linking this incident with a similar incident in the same area on 2 June 2016.

Members of the public are advised to be vigilant when they are in the area and report any suspicious activity to the police on 101.

Anyone with any information about this latest incident is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harrogate Investigation Hub. Or email investigationhubharrogate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12160149262 when passing on information.