Man damaged Peugeot in Cheltenham Parade: Latest cases at Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on September 7.

Jamie Douglas Newall, 22, of Basement Flat 1, 48 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate, was given an 18-month conditional discharge for causing £300 of damage to a Peugeot 208 in Cheltenham Parade, and for failing to surrender to custody. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Andrew Philip Platt, 41, of 15 St Andrew’s Walk, Harrogate, was fined £90 for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in Church Avenue. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.