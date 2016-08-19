Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted on Montpellier Hill

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted on Montpellier Hill.

The woman was sat on a bench across from the Blues Bar when a man sexually assaulted her by touching her, before exposing himself to her.

A man in his fifties has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

It is believed that a number of people were in the area between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday, August 13, and some of them were concerned about the woman.

Officers are appealing to them to come forward along with anyone else who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harrogate Serious Crime Team, or email michele.fawcett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160149144 when passing on information.