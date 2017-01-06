Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court: Woman stole Sharpie pens from WH Smith

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on December 29:

Julie Ruth Rutherford, 47, of Avenue Grove, Harrogate, was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months for stealing Sharpie pens from WH Smith in the Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate. She must pay £17.99 compensation and £85 costs.

Neville Stephen Pugh, 51, of Granville Road, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for causing £240 of damage to two vehicle tyres belonging to another man on Granville Road. He was ordered to pay compensation of £390 and costs of £85.

Solomoni Ratuvodo Tuicakau, 37, of Despenser Road, Tewkesbury, Gloucester, was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months for damaging the door glass at Harrogate Theatre in Oxford Street. He was ordered to complete nine months’ treatment for alcohol dependency and to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates instructed him to pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85. For assaulting a woman at the St George Hotel in Ripon Road on the same date, he was given a two-month concurrent sentence suspended for 18 months. He must pay compensation of £100 and was made subject to a restraining order preventing him contacting the victim.

Adam Lee Hartas, 24, of King George Road, Ripon, was fined £165 for damaging two internal doors at a property in The Shepherdies, North Stainley. He was ordered to pay compensation of £124, a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.

Clifford Daniel McDermid, 39, of Chapel Mews, Harrogate, was given a three-month prison sentence for assaulting a police officer in Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115. No separate penalty was imposed for stealing food worth £8.70 from the One Stop Shop in Knaresborough Road. A concurrent sentence of 14 days was imposed for failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison.

The following were dealt with on December 21:

Colin Peter Dunne, 45, of no fixed address, was ordered to be detained in the courthouse for stealing a Raleigh Vixen mountain bike in Dragon Road, Harrogate. Magistrates deemed that his sentence had been served by the time already spent in custody.

Liam Alexander Hardwick, 41, of Somerville Green, Killingbeck, Leeds, was fined £447 for driving while under the influence of alcohol at Rudding Holiday Park in Follifoot. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by 12 weeks on completion of an approved course.

The following were dealt with on December 20:

Neil Ellwood, 46, of Landseer Drive, Bramley, Leeds, was given a 12-month community order for five counts of theft from shops in the Harrogate area. He stole four packs of rump steak worth £20 from Marks and Spencer at Pannal Service Station, lamb worth less than £200 from the Co-op in Pannal, nine legs of lamb worth £53.91, 18 lamb joints worth £114, and Lynx worth £64 on separate occasions from Fulton Foods in High Street, Knaresborough. He was made subject to a 12-week curfew, and was ordered to pay compensation of £20 for the rump steak, £90 for the lamb from the Co-op, £188 for the meat from Fulton Foods, and a further £75 for a separate offence.

Adeline James, 35, of Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough, was given a 12-month community order for harassing a man and his family in Knaresborough, which the court found was racially aggravated. She threw stones over the boundary wall and fence of his home, left a racially aggravated note on the back door step, left a lighted box outside the front door, sprayed him with a hosepipe, and left a bag containing dog faeces on the doorstep. She was made subject to a three-month curfew and a restraining order preventing her contacting the victims. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.