Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on January 17:

Leslie Francis Smith, 30, of no fixed address, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for stealing a bottle of orange juice worth £2.36 from Waitrose in Station Parade, Harrogate, while subject to a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Sophie Holbrook, 28, of The Lodge Mews, Burnt Yates, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly in John Street, Harrogate, and of damaging a cell at Harrogate Police Station. She was ordered to pay compensation of £250.

Robert Noel Magill, 26, of Wellington Gardens, Ripon, was fined £634 for damaging a glass window at The Navigation Inn, Canal Road, Ripon. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £63 and costs of £85. He was excluded from entering The Navigation Inn for 12 months. No separate penalty was imposed for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Colin Edward Freeman, 40, of High Street, Knaresborough, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for being the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier called Kira which injured a man in Castle Gardens while dangerously out of control. He was ordered to pay compensation of £500.

Carl David Lonsdale, 28, of Westgate, Ripon, was given a 12-month community order for taking a white Ford Transit van from The Navigation Inn, Canal Road, Ripon, without the owner’s consent, and damaging it in an accident. He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Magistrates imposed a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance.

Nicholas Simon Smith, 39, of Juniper Way, Harrogate, was fined £138 for speeding on the A59 at Beamsley, Skipton, having previously failed to provide the identity of the driver. He was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

The following were dealt with on January 12:

Ryan Hunt, 24, of Wellington Mews, Ripon, was given a 12-month discharge for possession of the class C drug Subutex. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and magistrates instructed that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

Jacek Ewaryst Solarski, 34, of no fixed address, was given a six-month conditional discharge for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Bower Street, Harrogate.

Gemma Roberts, 31, of Mount Gardens, Harrogate, was fined £185 for driving an unlicensed car on the A14 at Elkington. She must pay vehicle excise back duty of £75.42, £90 costs.

Terence Robert Wilde, 52, of Bolton Road, Tottington, Bury, was given a 12-month community order for breaching a restraining order in Harrogate by making phone calls. He was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and to pay costs of £85.

John James, 24, of Wharfe View, Kirkby Overblow, was fined £125 for failing to give a specimen of blood when suspected of a driving offence. He was ordered to pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £30, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months. For possession of ketamine, he was fined £45.

The following were dealt with on January 11:

Philip Andrew Bradshaw, 57, of no fixed address, was given a six-month prison sentence for failing to notify a change in address as required under the Sexual Offences Act. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120. No separate penalty was imposed for stealing sherry, razors and pastries from the Co-op in College Road, Harrogate, or for assaulting a man by beating him.

Fiona Lynne Ramage, 51, of Scargill Road, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing alcohol from Shell Services in Ripon Road, Harrogate. She must pay compensation of £9.52, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

The following were dealt with on January 5:

Jeremy Stackhouse, 59, of Richmond Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £192 for failing to report a road traffic accident on Harcourt Drive, in which another man had been injured. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and five points were added to his licence.

Scott McArdle, 33, of Montpellier Parade, Harrogate, was fined £346 for using an unlicensed vehicle on the A6 near Manchester. He was ordered to pay costs of £90 and vehicle excise back duty of £218.34. No separate penalty was imposed for keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road, but he was ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £24.59. For using the vehicle on the A104 in London, he must pay vehicle excise back duty of £96.67.

Nicholas Ian Hyder, 30, of Hampsthwaite Road, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for damaging a wall, laptop and clock belonging to a woman in Harrogate. He must pay a victim surcharge of £20, and £85 costs.