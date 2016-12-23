Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on December 13:

Matthew Anthony Barnes, 33, of Churchfield, Audenshaw, Tameside, was given a 12-month community order for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Swan Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months, to be reduced by 25 weeks on completion of an approved course.

James Ronald Dudley Brook, 55, of Ash Bank Road, Ripon, was fined £155 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Queen Parade, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months, to be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Shaun Chaplin, 30, of Calder Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, was given a 12-month community order for driving while under the influence of alcohol at the Cairn Hotel, Ripon Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to complete a drink impaired driver programme and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates imposed a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 and he was disqualified from driving for 46 months, to be reduced by 46 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Donna McDonagh, 20, of Trafford Avenue, Harehills, Leeds, was given a three-month community order for stealing cosmetics from Boots in Knaresborough, and for stealing cosmetics worth £1,367 from Superdrug in Malton. She was ordered to pay compensation of £250, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Lee Richardson, 21, of Collin Avenue, Middlesbrough, was fined £220 for acting as a pedlar without a certificate on Chain Lane, Knaresborough. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Daniel Thomas Fugler, 25, of Heaton Drive, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield, was fined £570 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on the A1 prior to junction 48 at Borougbridge. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £57 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Illia Sebastian Winthrop Gibson, 42, of Kings Road, Harrogate, was fined £80 for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, which the court found was racially aggravated. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Paul Green, 61, of Eastfields Road, School Aycliffe, Durham, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for driving while unfit through drugs, and for dangerous driving, on the A1M at Boroughbridge. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Andrew Philip Platt, 41, of St Andrew’s Walk, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for possession of cannabis. He was instructed to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

James Lee McGlinchey, 28, of Ashfield Close, Pateley Bridge, was given a two-year community order for breaching a non-molestation order by sending numerous emails, making phone calls and approaching a woman when he was prohibited from doing so, and for failing to surrender to custody at Harrogate Magistrates Court. He was fined £10 and ordered to complete a Building Better Relationships programme, and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Magistrates also imposed a two-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Satpal Singh, 35, of Hadleigh Walk, Ingleby Barwick, Stockton on Tees, was fined £473 for failing to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of having committed a driving offence. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £47 and costs of £200, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.