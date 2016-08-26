Harrogate Magistrates Court weekly round-up

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 16:

Jelena Brooke, 48, of 21 Martins Court, York, was fined £250 for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Station Parade, Harrogate. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by three months on completion of an approved course.

Gershom Samuel David Leighton, 22, of The Nook, Lofthouse, was fined £300 for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Scotton. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months, to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of an approved course.

William Ross, 66, of 13 School Place, Ardrossan, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for possession of cannabis on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £15 and costs of £85.

Joshua Jordan Barwick, 21, of 9 Mount Street, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a man in Lancaster Park Road by beating him. He was fined £15 and ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Michael Daniel Browne, 51, of 28 Eleanor Drive, Harrogate, was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 for assaulting a woman in Frogmire Road, Knaresborough, by beating her.

Ryan Charles, 25, of 20 Scargill Road, Harrogate, was fined £40 for driving while under the influence of drugs on the A61 in Harrogate. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Aaron Cooney, 22, of 4 Holly Street, Great Horton, Bradford, was fined £500 for driving while disqualified on the A1(M) at Wetherby. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £85. A new 12-month disqualification from driving was imposed. No separate penalty was given for driving without insurance.

Deborah Holmes, 51, of Flat 2, 16 Haywra Street, Harrogate, was given a two-year community order for six counts of fraud by failing to disclose information or making false representations relating to her entitlement to benefits. She was ordered to complete 18 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85.

Ronald Thomas Hughes, 51, of 85 Harewood Road, Harrogate, was ordered to pay compensation of £260 for being in charge of a Staffordshire bull terrier named Deano which was not under control and which injured a man and a poodle.

Mark Andrew Nelson, 45, of 31 South Lane, Haxby, was given a two-year community order for assaulting a woman in Tockwith by beating her. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and a four-day Building Better Relationships programme, and to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Gary Eric Plumpton, 39, of 210 Newby Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £120 for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Bramham Drive. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by three months on completion of an approved course.

Octavian Roman, 27, of 106 Harehills Avenue, Harehills, Leeds, was fined £120 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Leeds Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months, to be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Liam Andrew Smith, 19, of 21 Oak Road, Ripon, was fined £135 for resisting a police officer in Westgate, Ripon. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for being drunk and disorderly, or for carrying out a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for damaging a door.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 11:

Benjamin Robert Donnelly, 29, of Flat 2, Brandon Lodge, 3 Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate, was given a 10-week community order and curfew for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85.

Philip Andrew Bradshaw, 56, of no fixed address, was given a six-week prison sentence for failing to register his address within three days, as required after signing the sexual offenders register.

Drew Ewing, 21, of 1 Station Terrace, Boroughbridge, was given a 12-month community order for failing to comply with the terms of a previous community order imposed for four counts of theft and two of possession of drugs. He was instructed to complete a Thinking Skills programme and 80 hours of unpaid work, and the previous community order was revoked.

Ian Kenyon, 48, of 6 Wentworth Close, Harrogate, was fined £255 for exceeding the speed limit on the A64 at Whitwell, York. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and costs of £85, and three points were added to his licence.