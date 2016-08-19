Harrogate crash victim named as member of North Yorkshire Police force

The woman who died in a fatal collision in Harrogate on Sunday, August 14, has been named as Carol Jones, a serving member of North Yorkshire Police.

Acting Chief Constable Tim Madgwick said: “We are all devastated by the tragic loss of a valued member of the policing family.

"Our friend and colleague Carol Jones served her community with commitment, integrity and enthusiasm – embodying the values of the police service that we hold so dear.

“We have been overwhelmed by messages of support and condolence from the local community, and we are doing everything we can to support Carol’s family at this very difficult time.”

Ms Jones, 50, was a serving member of police staff, based at Harrogate.

More to follow.