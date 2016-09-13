Efit released after suspected sexual incident involving 12-year-old girl in Knaresborough

Police have issued an efit of a man who was allegedly involved in a suspected sexual incident involving a 12-year-old girl in Knaresborough.

The young girl was walking to school near Charlton Manor Drive between 8am and 8.20am on Friday, September 9, when she was approached by the man.

He then lifted her rucksack off her back, from behind, before the girl challenged him and he walked off.

Despite there being no direct contact between the suspect and the victim, police believe the incident may have been sexually motivated.

Police have issued an efit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident and are appealing for any further information.

PC Simon Davis, of Knaresborough Police, said: “This is a concerning incident, and although the girl was not injured, she was understandably upset.

"Parents can be reassured that we have increased patrols in the area, and a full police investigation is underway to identify the man involved and establish the circumstances behind this incident.”

The suspect is described as aged in his 40s or 50s, well-built, with dark hair, bald on top.

Anyone who recognises the man in the efit, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Select option 2 and ask for PC Simon Davis or Knaresborough Police. Quote reference number 1216014127 when passing information.