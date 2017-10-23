'Dedicated' police worked five hours late during Harrogate stabbing

A police officer who worked five hours past his night-shift on the evening of a stabbing incident in Harrogate has expressed pride in his colleagues.

Acting Inspector, Paul Cording, of Harrogate Police, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the 'professionalism, tenacity and dedication' of his colleagues on Friday October 20, the same evening police had been called to the scene of a stabbing on Unity Grove.

Three men were taken to hospital as a result of the incident which happened at around 11.30pm and saw two people arrested.

Inspector Cording tweeted a link to the North Yorkshire Police website to give followers 'a brief update' of the incident officers were dealing with.

Fellow Harrogate Police Officer, Traffic Constable, David Minto, also tweeted to say that he had was finishing four hours later than anticipated on the shift, but was still finishing earlier than Inspector Paul Cording.