Court round-up: Latest convictions at Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 23:

David Gary Baker, 27, of 567 Princess Drive, Huyton, Liverpool, was given a one-year community order for driving on the A1(M) at Wetherby while under the influence of alcohol. He was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for two years, to be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Joseph Patrick Clinnon, 59, of 3, 11 Rigton Drive, Burmantofts, Leeds, was given a nine-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly at Beech Avenue Business Park, Harrogate, and stealing items worth £90.23 from Marks and Spencer. He was ordered to pay compensation of £90.23, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Joseph Alan Richards, 22, of 1 Halstead Road, Harrogate, was given a one-year community order for assaulting a man in Cheltenham Parade by beating him. He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85.

Lisa Louise Sixsmith, 33, of 24 Walworth Avenue, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer with intent to cause fear of violence. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Liam Scott Clarke, 22, of 6 Claro Avenue, Harrogate, was given a one-year community order and made subject to a four-month curfew for assaulting a man in Cheltenham Parade by beating him. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85.

Steven Samuel Morland, 49, of High View, Spellow Hill, Boroughbridge Road, Staveley was given a one-year community order and fined £50 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on the A6055 at Ferrensby. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for two years, to be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Richard Arthur North, 26, of 7-8 Bower Street, Harrogate, was made subject to a five-week curfew for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous conviction for the same charge. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £45.

Jonathan McNiff Palmer, 59, of 3 Park View, Kirk Deighton, Wetherby, was fined £40 for stealing food and drink worth £108 from Marks and Spencer in Cambridge Street, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. For committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous conviction for theft, he was fined a further £40.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 18:

Nicholas James Anthony Wild, 35, of no fixed address, was given a 12-week prison sentence for shouting, swearing and using disorderly behaviour which caused alarm to members of the public, despite being subject to a criminal behaviour order preventing him from doing so. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115. Four further suspended prison sentences, imposed previously for using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, breaching a court order and two counts of failing to surrender to custody, were activated, bringing the total sentence to 18 weeks.

Zachary Edward Lacy, 21, of 31 Snowden Vale, Bramley, Leeds, was given a 12-month community order for breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman in Station Parade, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 17:

Graham Stuart Eadsforth, 31, of no fixed address, was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 for assaulting a man in Oxford Street, Harrogate, by beating him. No separate penalty was imposed possession of amphetamine. For failing to surrender to custody, magistrates ordered that he be detained at the court house until the court rose.

Sandra Patricia Nelson, 48, of 14 Kennion Road, Harrogate, was fined £100 for assaulting a police officer. She was ordered to pay £50 compensation, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £200.

Gregory James Metcalfe, 39, of 63 Recreation Crescent, Holbeck, Leeds, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for assaulting a man in Dragon Parade, Harrogate, by beating him. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £15 and costs of £310.

Click here to download the Apple version of the Harrogate Advertiser’s free app

Click here to download the Android version of the Harrogate Advertiser’s free app