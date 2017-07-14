CCTV appeal: Harrogate police issue images after thefts from Co-op

Police in Harrogate have issued CCTV image of two people they want to trace after thefts from a shop in the town.

A man and a woman entered the Co-op in Leeds Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 31.

They filled a large blue shopping bag with medicinal goods worth £372.98 before leaving the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

The pair then got into a waiting vehicle, which may have been a blue Ford Mondeo, before driving away.

The same man and woman returned to the shop on June 2 when they filled a shopping bag with items worth £175.02 before leaving without making any attempt to pay.

On this occasion, the man and woman got into a waiting white van before driving away.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kerrie Roworth.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Callers should quote reference number 12170094462 in connection with this appeal.