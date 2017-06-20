Country house steps back in time to 1940s for fun-filled weekend

Lotherton Hall witnessed an invasion as it played host to a wartime weekend.

Visitors flocked in to witness the sights and sounds of the annual event that celebrates the forties.

Councillor Brian Selby, Leeds City Council’s lead member for museums and galleries, said: “Each year this spectacular 1940s party is a fabulous occasion for families from across Leeds and the team at Lotherton put a huge amount of effort into ensuring the celebration is both authentic and fun.

“Lotherton is the perfect place to bring together past and present and I’m sure the entertainment and atmosphere combined to make this a memorable weekend for everyone who came along.”

Live music, re-enactors, dancing, craft activities and street party pinic tables were some of the attractions.

Dressing up was encouraged and staff had made decorations specially for the occasion, including a life-sized hay bale tank.

“The tank’s design is based on the Panzer mark six or Tiger tank, with an 88mm main gun,” said a spokesman.

“It’s made from 20 hay bales, the turret is an old disused water tank and the main gun is a drain pipe,

“The driver is made out of an old boiler suit stuffed with bubble wrap and a polystyrene head with an old helmet and goggles on.”

Lotherton’s estate and Edwardian country house was once home to a number of prominent Leeds couples and families such as The Gascoignes, Nevilles and de Hothams.

The house is also staging a Fashionable Yorkshire - 500 Years of Style exhibition until December 31.