Community groups in bid for cash

Two local community groups are among 66 Yorkshire and Humber-based groups to be shortlisted for Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving campaign.

Tockwith FC and Tadcrafters are looking to secure enough public votes to become one of the 164 community groups which will all receive pots of £500.

Hundreds of applications from community groups all across the UK have been received, and the Grassroots Giving team has carefully selected groups it feels will benefit from the generous funding.

Voting is now open until October 13 and can be cast online at www.skiptongrg.co.uk or at any Skipton branch.