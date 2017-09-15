Clubs showcase talents at Wetherby’s annual Activities Day

Wetherby’s finest community groups showcased their talents and opportunities to the public last week.

The second Activities Day, at the town’s High School, hosted clubs ranging from gymnastics through hockey and bridge to a brass band and flower club.

NADV 1709091AM1 W'by High School Activities. Coun. Alan Lamb chats with members of The Wetherby Gymnastics Club. (1709091AM1)

Chairman of the Education Trust for Wetherby, Cindy Bentley, commented: “Unfortunately, the appalling weather on Saturday meant that there were fewer visitors than we had hoped, but that did not detract in the least from the event.

“Wetherby High School was buzzing with activity – gymnasts, footballers, hockey players, golfers, bridge players, and many more were there, all offering visitors the chance to try out a new sport or leisure activity.”

Cindy, also chairman of Welcome to Wetherby, added: “Throughout the day in the sports hall, girls were turning somersaults, visitors of all ages were trying their hand at racketball, bowls, Zumba and golf or even having their blood pressure tested.”

On the all-weather pitch, children and young people had the chance to test their goal scoring skills in football and hockey, encouraged by volunteers from Wetherby Junior Athletic and Boston Spa Hockey Club.

NADV 1709091AM2 W'by High School Activities. Coun John Proctor has his blood pressure checked by Charlie Hobson of Principal Fitness(1709091AM2)

In the main school hall, staff from Wetherby Library encouraged children to try out the Zine Workshop, the Bridge Club organising games and there were opportunities to talk to members of the Speakers Club, the Daytones, the Choral Society and the Civic Society. The flower club gave two wonderful demonstrations.

Collingham Band members were also present with instruments to try out and visitors could find out about the new evening class programme run by the Education Trust for Wetherby.

Cindy added: “I would like to thank all of the groups who participated so enthusiastically, members of the organising committee, Connie Applebe, Chris Bishop and Brian Taylor, the Headteacher, staff and students of Wetherby High School who gave their wholehearted support to the event, members of the Welcome to Wetherby team and last but certainly not least, the local residents who came and supported our venture.”

The event was opened by Wetherby’s three Ward Councillors Gerald Wilkinson, John Procter and Alan Lamb who visited each stand and chatted with members.

NADV 1709091AM5 W'by High School Activities. Wetherby Musical Theatre Group members Emma Kennedy, Catherine Hopkins, Elsie Johnston. Simon Burdett and Bev Lyn. (1709091AM5)