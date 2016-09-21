Chippies share delight in votes cast in contest

Southgate Fisheries of Ripon has been crowned Harrogate Advertiser Chippy of the Year 2016.

And last week owner Paul Vickers, whose family has run the business for 29 years, said it was nice to retain the title he won in 2015.

NADV 1609202AM1 Jenny's Fish and Chip Shop. Accounts manager for Johnstone Press John Rudzik presents Graham Hullah of Jenny's Fish and Chips with his Runners Up Award. (1609202AM1)

This week, second placed Jennys, and third placed Harrogate Fisheries, both of Skipton Road, Harrogate, explained what the results meant to them.

Jennys owner Graham Hullah has only run the business since March this year, although he worked in the chippy before then.

“We are very, very pleased to get second place and I’d like to say thanks to all our customers for voting for me.

“And I’d like to thank the staff who have helped me since I took over.”

And Harrogate Fisheries owner Trevor Howells was also grateful to his customers for voting for him.

“We’re so happy to have been awarded third place in the Chippy of the Year competition and want to say a massive thank you to all of our customers for supporting us,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on providing great quality food and a friendly service and will continue to do so.”

Since March we have asked readers to vote for who they thought should be given the coveted crown of the best chippy in the area.

We asked for consideraton to be given to what gave readers’ favourite chippy the right to be plaiced above its rivals.

Thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants, we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best chippy that featured in the top 10.

Advertiser editor Jean MacQuarrie said: “We thank all the restaurants that participated and hope that they all enter again next year to see if they can win in 2017”