Charity shop reopens after 2015 floods

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s Tadcaster shop reopened last week after being forced to close following the devasting 2015 Boxing Day floods.

When the Boxing Day floods happened, the popular charity shop had just started to recover following heavy rain and flash floods in August 2014, which led to a three-month closure and a severe loss of income.

The re-fitted store’s walls, floor and doors were severely damaged in the deluge caused by Storm Eva and an extensive refurbishment was needed.

Sally Crerar, Head of Community Fundraising at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The Boxing Day floods were a huge blow to our dedicated volunteers and the town as a whole.

“Following an extensive refurbishment, we have high hopes for the shop and we’re confident that it will return to its former glory in no time, providing vital income to ensure more people in Yorkshire survive cancer. We’d like to thank all our volunteers, past and present, for their hard work and commitment.”

Around £50,000 is raised by the shop every year through the sale of goods donated by the people of Tadcaster and its surrounding area.

Newly appointed manager, Linda Park, said: “Having worked in large retail organisations over a number of years, I felt the time was right to help a charitable organisation.”

The Tadcaster shop first began trading in 1971 thanks to local butcher, Les Emmott, who used to sell small items from a table in the corner of his shop and donate the proceeds to charity.

Between 1971 and 1998 more than half a million pounds was raised. Since 1998 the overall total raised is £1,363,862.

To volunteer or to make donations of good quality clean clothes, children’s toys and bric-a-brac, please visit Linda at the shop.