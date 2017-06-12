Call up for Yorkshire Lass cycling sportive

With over 380 female cyclists already signed up for Wetherby-based Yorkshire Lass Cycling Club’s second annual sportive on Sunday August 20, the club is urging any other women who want to take part to sign up before the closing date of August 1.

The sportive, which is once again being sponsored by All Terrain Cycles, which has a store in Wetherby, follows the success of last year’s inaugural women only event which saw 300 cyclists taking part and succeeded in raising over £14,500 for women’s cancer charities.

The sportive will follow the same format as 2016, starting from Carlton Lodge Activity centre in Thirsk and offering a range of three rides to suit different abilities.

The event is again being held in aid of Women v Cancer which comprises Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer and Ovarian Cancer Action, and will also raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Carlton Lodge Activity Centre Bursary Fund which hosts the event.

It is being organised through British Cycling and offers three levels of difficulty with a 30 mile ‘Cuppa tea an a piece a cake’ ride; a 60 mile ‘Reet Gud Ride’; and a 103 mile ‘By Eck Tha War Ard Ride’ route. All riders will receive a medal, a piece of cake and a cup of Yorkshire tea.

The Wetherby-based cycling club was launched in March 2015 by Kate Horsfall of Wetherby and Judith Worrall of Thirsk with support from All Terrain Cycles, which also has a superstore in Saltaire.

It is one of the few women only clubs in the region and has proved hugely popular over the last two years, growing to more than 100 members.

“Last year’s event surpassed our expectations with a fantastic turnout of female cyclists in Yorkshire as well as many travelling from all over the country, plus a staggering amount raised for charities which are close to our heart,” explained Kate.

“Our fun and friendly members will once again be making the day special with lots of help and encouragement for those taking part as well as providing plenty of refreshments along the routes plus that well-earned cake after the finish line.”

Yorkshire Lass Cycling Club meets at 10am most Sunday’s at All Terrain Cycles on Audby Lane, Wetherby. Anyone interested in joining, riding the sportive or who would like to be a sponsor should visit: www.yorkshirelasscc.co.uk or to enter the charity sportive, visit https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/

details/153027/YorkshireLass-CC-Charity-Sportive