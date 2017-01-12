Yorkshire Business Market 2017 launched with start-up focus

The 13th annual Yorkshire Business Market (YBM) has been launched – and organisers are using the event to boost North Yorkshire’s entrepreneurial fortunes.

Research shows that the county has a much higher than average rate of start-up businesses, as local people seek to establish and grow their own businesses across a wide range of sectors.

In 2017, YBM will aim to support this trend by focusing on the needs of new and developing businesses. A chairman has been appointed to lead the event, which takes place at Pavilions of Harrogate on Monday, April 24, and a new website has been launched.

New chairman Mark Lancaster, who has been involved in YBM for many years through his own business, Colour It In, said: “The statistics for new business creation in North Yorkshire are really impressive.

“We’ve worked with new and growing businesses for many years, so we’re aware of the challenges they face and the help many of them need. Our aim at YBM 2017 is to bring everything together in one place, on one day, to help them become established and grow quickly and easily.”

For the first time, YBM 2017 will have a new programme of Micro Seminars. Each 15-minute slot will offer practical advice about an aspect of business management, from effective social media to human resources.

Meanwhile, the exhibition space will have options for businesses of all sizes, including large stands with space for screens and displays as well as the popular micro-stand package exclusively for new, one- and two-man businesses in their first year of trading.

“The combination of new and established businesses has always proved popular,” added Mark. “Visitors like to have the choice between brands they know they can trust, and newer businesspeople offering bargain rates as they begin to establish themselves.

“The attraction of YBM is still its outstanding value: exhibitors pay among the lowest rates for an event like this, and can make hundreds of valuable contacts in one day, ready to follow up once they get back to the office.”