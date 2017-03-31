WIN: Hyundai Harrogate sponsorship for your sports team

Evans Halshaw Hyundai Harrogate is on the lookout for Harrogate’s best youth team coach so they can reward them and their team with some exciting prizes.

The car dealership is encouraging all local U16 sports team members to nominate their coach for the award, if they feel they have gone the extra mile for their club and its members.

Any sports team can apply and the winning coach will receive a kit for 15 team members and the use of a brand-new Hyundai Tucson for a month, with the team’s name and badge branded on the vehicle.

Chris Hunter, Dealer Principal at Evans Halshaw Hyundai Harrogate, commented: “This is a great opportunity for local teams to champion their coaches and praise the effort they put in to running the team. We are proud to support the local community and look forward to reading through the nominations.”

Applications should be sent to Chris Hunter, Evans Halshaw Hyundai Harrogate, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1DH by April 30, 2017.

