Update: Harrogate’s Crown Hotel sold for £7.2m

One of the historic cornerstones of Harrogate’s hospitailty industry has been bought by a Singapore company for £7.2m.

The Crown Hotel, in the heart of Low Harrogate, was bought by the Fragrance Group, which invests in property and hospitailty businesses and is listed on the Singapore stock exchange.

Bespoke Hotels will manage the Crown, furthering the company’s partnership with the Fragrance Group.

In a Singapore Exchange filing , the group also announced the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Fragrance UK-Harrogate, a property investment holding company with paid-up capital of £1m.

The 115-bedroom Crown Hotel is believed to date back to the 1600s and visitors have included Lord Byron, Sir Edward Elgar and, possibly, The Beatles.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Hotels, Haydn Fentum, said: “We are delighted to Welcome the Crown Hotel to the Bespoke family. Harrogate is one of the foremost destinations in the region, attracting visitors from around the world, and we are tremendously excited by the potential of The Crown as part of this thriving market.”

Founder of the Fragrance Group, James Koh, said: “The acquisition of the Crown Hotel stands as a symbol of our investment and commitment to the UK market. We are pleased to be able to strengthen our relationship with Bespoke Hotels, particularly in such a popular and historic setting.”