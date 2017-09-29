Timber merchant celebrates 60 years

Family-owned Ripon timber importer Duffield Timber has marked its 60th anniversary in style.

As well as unveiling a complete refurbishment of its showroom, the company celebrated six decades in business with a day at Ripon Racecourse.

The business was founded in 1957 by Robert Duffield, and through three generations, has grown to become a leading player in the UK timber industry.

Duffield started out as a small wood-yard in Ripon, selling post and rail fencing, and now employs more than 40 people at its seven-acre site at Melmerby, near Ripon.

Earlier this year, Duffield completed a £1m renovation of its sawmill facility, and last year it unveiled its joinery and woodworking centre – the largest of its kind in the UK.

Howard Duffield, managing director of Duffield Timber, said: “Duffield’s history thus far is quite magnificent – from starting out selling posts and rails through to being the largest supplier of mining timber for the North East and Yorkshire collieries in the 1970s and 80s, Duffield has always evolved with the times. As I hope our refurbished showroom shows, we haven’t stopped innovating and investing in our services. Here’s to the next 60!”