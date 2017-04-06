Tickets selling fast for Awards night

Just a week after the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards finalists were announced, tickets are already selling fast.

According to organisers, more than 60 per cent of the tickets have already been sold, many of them to shortlisted companies.

Advertiser Series editor Jean MacQuarrie said: “This is where the tension starts to build.

“We have 30 businesses, all itching to know if they’ve won an award, but they’re just going to have to wait till the big event to find out.

“The tension can get unbearable, but for some of them, it’ll be well worth the wait!”

The black-tie event, to be held on Thursday, April 27 – for the first ever at the Royal Hall in Harrogate – is one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar and each year attracts well over 400 people, including the cream of the region’s business talent.

The evening includes pre-event drinks reception sponsored by CNG Ltd, a three-course meal, entertainment, the awards ceremony itself, and dancing afterwards.

This year, the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Barry Dodd CBE, will be the principal guest.

Other guests include the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown and his wife Linda.

• Tickets for the Business Awards ceremony cost £69 + VAT and can be bought by contacting Karen Cross at karen.cross@jpress.co.uk or calling 0113 238 8201.