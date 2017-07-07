Tadcaster trader to host pop-up business café

A Tadcaster trader is hoping to help the town get back on its feet after the 2016 floods by hosting a pop-up business café.

John Stainthorpe, who owns Everything Good Goes, a local bar/café with adjacent bicycle shop, has also launched the Tadcaster Traders’ Association, and hopes that, by working more closely together, members of the town’s business community will be able to help make Tadcaster a popular destination now that its bridge – which collapsed under the deluge 18 months ago – has reopened.

In February this year vital repairs to the bridge were completed with the help of £3m from Government, £1.4m from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership and a lot of hard work from the local community.

Mr Stainthorpe sees the rebranding of Tadcaster as the next step towards its rehabilitation.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve quite bounced back, certainly we’re in a better place than when the bridge collapsed, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” he said.

“People come from all around to visit Tadcaster as it’s well placed between York and Leeds, it has character and lovely, friendly independent businesses with great potential. It’s not a clone town, feeling more like a village.

“There’s a lot going for it, I wouldn’t have started up here otherwise, but it needs a lot of work. It’s time for a change and a move forward to increase the town’s footfall.

“If we can make it work through flooding, there’s no reason we can’t make it work now and for the future.”

The Tadcaster Popup Business Café, which will be held between 9am and 1pm at Everything Good Goes on Thursday, July 13, will feature a variety of local business experts giving free advice on topics including tax, accountancy, web design, social media, marketing and more.

“It’s a nice feel in comparison with other networking events. It’s informal and relaxed, well organised and another way for people and businesses to get together with helpful experts to boost your business,”, said Mr Stainthorpe, who hosted the first Tadcaster popup business café in May.

Anyone can attend the pop-up café to network, but the opportunity to speak with an expert will only be guaranteed if an appointment is booked; go to www.tadcaster2017popup.eventbrite.co.uk or the HowsBusiness.org website.