Tadcaster firm’s sales soar ahead  of new Industrial Revolution

The Internet of Things and the emergence of digital skills have helped a Tadcaster manu- facturer boost turnover by 21 per cent in the last 12 months.

Lambert, one of the world’s leading innovators in factory automation, has seen annual sales rise to a record £22.6m. Exports to Europe, the Americas and elsewhere account for 80 per cent of the total, and the firm has already delivered more than £4m of new sales in the first quarter of 2017.

Lambert made the announcement during the latest Manufacturing Connect event held at its headquarters by EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation. The event provided more than 80 delegates with an insight into the growing Impact of the so-called 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Mike Lewis, associate sales director at Lambert, said: “The consumer’s desire to personalise and constantly refresh their purchases is driving manufacturers to request automation solutions that are suited to provide lower batch sizes and to be configurable with zero downtime.

“There is also a growing demand for higher productivity that means an ever-increasing need to have real-time performance data in various locations.”

Keynote speeches at the event discussed the practices and solutions companies are adopting to optimise their operations and improve connectivity. There were also demonstrations from technology experts Balluff, Rockwell Automation, Stäubli and Festo GB.

EEF consultancy director Martin Strutt said: “4IR is happening and the UK’s success in this global industrial transformation will hinge on manufacturers’ strategies and ambitions. 4IR goes far beyond simply investing in new technologies and techniques – this new era requires cultural shifts, new business models and the ability to adapt and innovate.

“Manufacturers are ready to do the heavy lifting, but their efforts must be supported across the sector and supply chains are backed up by Government through its new industrial strategy. If we get this approach right, then the UK can expect to be at the forefront of this global industrial wave.”