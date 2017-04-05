Plans to build a drive-thru Starbucks by "one of the busiest junctions in Harrogate" have been resubmitted in a new application.

A proposal to build a £1.5 million drive thru coffee shop, just off Wetherby Road, was first submitted by roadside retail company, Euro Garages, in April 2012.

But despite withdrawing the application the following October amid controversy and objections, a new planning application has been brought forward on behalf of the same company.

Property and investment specialists, Jones Lang Lasalle, have resubmitted the plans for the same site, a former dental laboratory, by the Wetherby Road/Hookstone Drive junction.

However the revised plans have already attracted objections on Harrogate Borough Council's planning site among concerns that Wetherby Road cannot support the development.

One objector, David Thomas, said: "I think this proposed application is totally unsuited to the location.

"We are talking about one of the busiest junctions in Harrogate, which has recently been changed to two traffic lanes on each side of Wetherby Road approaching the traffic lights.

"To have a drive-thru coffee shop at this junction with entry and exit traffic potentially crossing four lanes of traffic (with faster moving traffic in the outside lanes) would be extremely dangerous and likely to cause a serious accident.

"It would be open at peak times to encourage passing traffic and so would add to the serious traffic congestion on this already busy road.

"There is already a busy public house and garage at the junction with traffic constantly entering and leaving and this proposal would make the area much more congested with slow moving traffic backing up and causing increased air pollution for local residents and pedestrians."

The 2,646 sq m development would be open from 7am to 10pm Mon - Sat and from 7am - 8pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

But the developer claimed they were confident that that drive-thru, which will create roughly 20 jobs and open by the end of the year, would be a welcome addition to the town.

Tom Jeremiah, Senior Planning Manager at Euro Garages, said: “This is the latest leading brand partnership that Euro Garages will to bring to Wetherby Road.

"We’re confident that Harrogate consumers will enjoy the addition of a Starbucks drive-thru to our mix of leading retail and food-to-go brands.

“Like all of our sites, we’re committed to ensuring our development complements the local community and environment.

"The proposed drive-thru will create around 20 jobs and, subject to planning approval, we hope the site will be open by the end of the year.”