Pharma start-up in export first to Iraq

The first consignment of British manufactured medicines has been exported to Iraq by a new pharmaceuticals distributor.

CurePharma, based at Thorp Arch Estate near Wetherby, was launched by pharmacy masters graduates Mustafa Al-Shalechy and Ali Alshamari, who are being helped by Chamber International.

Their aim is to export British pharmaceutical and healthcare products to Iraq, where many people cannot access or afford adequate treatment for chronic illnesses.

The initial consignment, worth around £50,000, was sent to a large pharmaceutical distributor in Baghdad, and will now be delivered to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

Director Mr Al-Shalechy said: “We aim to improve the quality of many peoples’ lives by making these medicines available and also to play a role in boosting the UK economy by stimulating demand for British medical products in Iraq and throughout the Middle East and becoming a link between UK manufacturers and overseas consumers.”

Chamber International senior export adviser David Attia said the business had significant growth potential, adding: “CurePharma’s has a model export initiative meeting a genuine and humane need in Iraq while creating new overseas markets for British products.”