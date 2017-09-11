North-south divide applies to beer prices

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive pint of beer in the country is now more that £1.

The average cost of a pint now stands at £3.60 - up by 13p on last year. Cheapest places ot grab a beer are Herefordshire and Yorkshire where it’s £3.31, while if you’re in Surrey, expect to stump up £4.40. Research for the new edition of the Good Pub Guide showed it was the first time in its history that the capital was not the most expensive place to drink beer.