New scheme offers free export advice

Businesses across the district are being invited to sign up to a unique new regional initiative aimed at boosting the region’s export trade.

ExportExchange offers free advice from successful exporters to firms new to selling overseas. Over 50 Yorkshire export businesses have already signed up to become official ‘patrons’ of the scheme, including Taylors of Harrogate, Harrogate Water Brands and Harrogate-based hygienic cladding specialist Bio Clad.

Victoria Boldison, Export-Exchange network manager, said: “Businesses who sign up to the programme can choose the patron with the experience relevant to their own industry and target overseas market. That’s the kind of invaluable help that money really can’t buy.”

The scheme’s patrons are all experienced exporters and business leaders from across the Leeds City Region – which includes Wetherby and the entire Harrogate district.

The programme is backed by the EU’s European Regional Development Fund and the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), and delivered by the Department for International Trade, plus private-sector specialists.

For more information and to register go to www.exportexchange.co.uk.