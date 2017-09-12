New boss takes reins at top pub operator

The company behind the West Park Hotel in Harrogate and the Punch Bowl at Marton-cum-Grafton has appointed Rupert Farquharson as managing director.

Mr Farquharson takes up his new role at Provenance Inns as the seven-strong gastropub and hotel operator gears up for the next phase of its growth.

He was most recently managing director of Norfolk brewer Woodforde’s, and in a 25-year career has also held senior roles with Adnams, Bass Brewers, Diageo and the Wine Society.

Mr Farquharson said: ”In a market where consumers have more choice than ever, and the economic outlook is likely to challenge us, I’ve had to hit the ground running. However, I’m confident that we will continue to take Provenance Inns from strength to strength.”

Provenance Inns was founded in 2010 by Chris Blundell, a former director of supermarket group Morrisons, and Michael Ibbotson, who stepped down as managing director earlier this year. The company currently has 275 employees and a turnover of around £10m.

In addition to the West Park and Punch Bowl, Provenance Inns also owns the Oak Tree at Helperby, The Black Bull Inn at Moulton, the Carpenters Arms at Felixkirk, the Crown & Cushion at Welburn, and the Cleveland Tontine at Staddlebridge.

The company was named Pub Group of the Year in the Good Pub Guide 2015, Best Accommodation Operator at the Publican Awards 2016, and, most recently, Best Large Company at the Harrogate Adv- ertiser Business Awards 2017.