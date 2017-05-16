Knaresborough PR firm on mission to Oz

A marketing and PR firm in Knaresborough is pre-empting any final Brexit agreement by looking beyond Europe – to Australia.

Allott and Associates is hoping to capitalise on work already won Down Under by heading off on a trade visit this week to Perth with the aim of securing further business.

The firm, which has already won contracts for its integrated marketing services from companies in Germany and the United States, as well as Australia, has arranged meetings with prospective clients as well as with the British Department for International Trade in Perth and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia.

Managing director Philip Allott, who will also be seeing an existing Australian client, said that British companies could “punch above their weight overseas”.

“With the realignment of the pound, UK services offer extra value for money on the international stage and this, coupled with the capability of Allott and Associates to provide global PR and marketing services, creates a win-win situation to those needing help in the Australian B2B market sector,” he said.