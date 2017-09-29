Jobs safe as bathroom  firm finds buyer

An established high-end bathroom specialist in Harrogate has been acquired by another heritage brand in a move that will save jobs and preserve the 15-year old legacy of the company.

More Bathrooms, part of the 52-year-old Passmore Group, has acquired Charms Bathrooms, which is based on Beech Avenue and traces its history back to the late 1800s.

Tony Passmore, managing director of Leeds-based Passmore Group and son of founder Brian, said: “Charms is similarly a family-run brand synonymous with trust, quality and integrity, so the fit into our stable of companies was perfect.

“We look forward to bringing 50 years of installation expertise to the table – especially for some of Charms’ clientele who may have previously used the company for ‘supply only’ bathroom purchases.”

Passmore has grown to become a £6m turnover organisation and has plans to grow to £10m in the next three to five years, creating 20 jobs in the process.