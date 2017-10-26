IT firms to tap new  markets after merger

Two local IT companies are hoping to break into new markets after joining forces by merging.

Boston Spa-based Deans Computer Services (DCS) and Harrogate-based Leckhampton Computers already had a close working relationship after collaborating on past projects.

The deal adds Leckhampton’s expertise in bespoke business software development to a wide range of services provided by DCS, including cyber-security, accounting and ERP systems, data centre colocation and systems consultancy and integration.

After an initial period operating as DCS Incorporating Leckhampton, the new company’s name will shorten to DCS plc.

Retiring Leckhampton founder and managing director Peter Lichtarowicz also co-founded DCS with its current chairman, Peter Rogerson, in 1982.

Two other Leckhampton directors, Richard Foulds and Steve Robson, have joined the DCS board and will remain based at the Harrogate premises alongside seven developers.

The newly merged company now has 48 staff in total, including 20 systems engineers.

Patrick Clayton, managing director of DCS and the merged company, said: “Having worked alongside various members of the Leckhampton team for the last 20 years it’s great to finally cement that relationship into something more solid.

“It’s a superb opportunity for both companies to develop new business, giving us both a much broader scope of offerings and solutions for our clients.”