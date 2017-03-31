High standard hailed as shortlists revealed

Months of waiting come to an end today as we finally reveal the shortlists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.
Having sifted through sackfuls of entries and sat through some intense deliberations earlier this month, the judges shortlisted 30 companies and individuals in the eight open award categories.
Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, said the standard of entries had been as high as ever.
“Every year we hear about some of the brilliant companies we have in our region, but nevertheless it’s easy to forget just how much talent there actually is in our business community,” she said.
“This region is more varied than many, and that diversity is reflected in these shortlists; they include all kinds of companies, from farm shops to festivals, dress companies to online butchers, tech firms to vineyards.
“Thanks should go to award sponsor Cicada Communications for hosting the judges during their deliberations, and of course the judges themselves, for taking so much care during the decision-making process.
“Perhaps most especially I’d like to thank Steve Archer and Matthew Stamford, who are directors at our main sponsor, estate agent Verity Frearson. They have been contributing their support to the process for five years now and we still very much enjoy the benefit of their good judgement.
“We’re all very much looking forward to the awards ceremony next month, which promises to be as entertaining as ever.”
The black-tie event – to be held on Thursday, April 27 for the first time ever at the Royal Hall in Harrogate – is one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar and attracts the cream of the region’s business talent.
• Tickets for the Business Awards ceremony cost £69+VAT and can be bought by contacting karen.cross@jpress.co.uk or 0113 238 8201.
Small Company
Lead Talent
Heal - Medical & Wellness Spa
The Content Market
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard
Medium-Sized Company
Chameleon Technology
Snooty Frox
Recruit 4
Vital Technology
YRC
Large Company
Beaucare
Green-tech
Provenance Inns
Best Company Website
Cause UK
Farmison
Impression
Sophie Likes
Best Rural Business
eDub Trips Ltd
Lister’s Farm Shop
Mason’s Restaurant and Bars
The Log Shed
Employer of the Year
Green-tech
Network Scientific
Recruit4Vets
Best Family-Owned Business
Cause UK
Chatterton
Lister’s Farm Shop
Mumbler Ltd
Tourism Award
Cedar Court Hotel
Harrogate International Festivals
Newby Hall
Business Personality of the Year
Lifetime Achievement
• These will be announced on the night.
