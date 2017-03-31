High standard hailed as shortlists revealed

Months of waiting come to an end today as we finally reveal the shortlists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.

Having sifted through sackfuls of entries and sat through some intense deliberations earlier this month, the judges shortlisted 30 companies and individuals in the eight open award categories.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, said the standard of entries had been as high as ever.

“Every year we hear about some of the brilliant companies we have in our region, but nevertheless it’s easy to forget just how much talent there actually is in our business community,” she said.

“This region is more varied than many, and that diversity is reflected in these shortlists; they include all kinds of companies, from farm shops to festivals, dress companies to online butchers, tech firms to vineyards.

“Thanks should go to award sponsor Cicada Communications for hosting the judges during their deliberations, and of course the judges themselves, for taking so much care during the decision-making process.

“Perhaps most especially I’d like to thank Steve Archer and Matthew Stamford, who are directors at our main sponsor, estate agent Verity Frearson. They have been contributing their support to the process for five years now and we still very much enjoy the benefit of their good judgement.

“We’re all very much looking forward to the awards ceremony next month, which promises to be as entertaining as ever.”

The black-tie event – to be held on Thursday, April 27 for the first time ever at the Royal Hall in Harrogate – is one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar and attracts the cream of the region’s business talent.

• Tickets for the Business Awards ceremony cost £69+VAT and can be bought by contacting karen.cross@jpress.co.uk or 0113 238 8201.

Small Company

Lead Talent

Heal - Medical & Wellness Spa

The Content Market

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard

Medium-Sized Company

Chameleon Technology

Snooty Frox

Recruit 4

Vital Technology

YRC

Large Company

Beaucare

Green-tech

Provenance Inns

Best Company Website

Cause UK

Farmison

Impression

Sophie Likes

Best Rural Business

eDub Trips Ltd

Lister’s Farm Shop

Mason’s Restaurant and Bars

The Log Shed

Employer of the Year

Green-tech

Network Scientific

Recruit4Vets

Best Family-Owned Business

Cause UK

Chatterton

Lister’s Farm Shop

Mumbler Ltd

Tourism Award

Cedar Court Hotel

Harrogate International Festivals

Newby Hall

Business Personality of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

• These will be announced on the night.