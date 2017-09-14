Here are the three Leeds cashpoints where you can get a new £10 note today

The new £10 note has officially gone into circulation today.

Yet the currency, featuring the face of author Jane Austen, is only available from a small number of banks and cashpoints so far.

Only 32 locations across the UK will be distributing them today - including three in Leeds.

If you're in the city centre and want to get your hands on a 'first batch' note with a low serial number, head to the ATMs at HSBC on Park Row or Yorkshire Bank on Briggate.

More randomly, they are also available from Rawdon Newsagents on Harrogate Road.

The Bank of England has sent the banknotes to 32 listed ATMs, including 11 in London, although their withdrawal cannot be guaranteed.

Read more:-

Blind-friendly Jane Austen £10 note enters circulation

Facts about the new £10 note