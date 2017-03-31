Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2017: Last chance to nominate

With only a few hours to go before the voting closes, organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards stress that the ‘clock is ticking’ if you want to nominate a person or business close to your heart in one of the 11 categories of the forthcoming awards.

Destination Harrogate, the association of the leading hotels of the town, launched the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards nine years ago and following the outstanding success is again hosting them on June 5 this year.

The awards celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and teams who truly represent Harrogate as one of the country’s leading destinations for both business and leisure tourism.

Simon Cotton, awards organiser, added “The buzz surrounding Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards is amazing and if people want to be involved at the most exciting stage, the night of the announcement of winners, then they need to be quick to get any last minute nominations in this weekend as the judging panel are all set to meet next week to go through the nominations.

Voting closes at midnight on March 31.

Once the judges have made their decisions, an announcement will appear in the Harrogate Advertiser and be announce on Stray FM as to who has made the shortlist, and those lucky people will be invited to the amazing gala dinner at the Royal Hall on the June 5 for a Black Tie evening of glitz and glamour.

The eleven categories for this year are:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year: Sponsor, Harrogate Spring Water

Bar Person of the Year: Sponsor, Matthew Clark

Chef of the Year. Sponsor, Sykes House Farm

Team of the Year. Sponsor, Platinum Print

Harrogate Ambassador. Sponsor, Harrogate Chamber of Trade & Commerce

Newcomer of the Year. Sponsor, Harrogate College

Unsung Hero. Sponsor, Bidvest Foodservice

Best Achievement of the Year. Sponsor, Blueline Taxis

Outstanding Customer Service. Sponsor, Leeds Bradford Int. Airport

Restaurant of the Year. Sponsored by Visit Harrogate

Bar of the Year. Sponsored by Timothy Taylor

If you know someone who deserves that special recognition for their commitment and dedication in any of the above categories then vote for them either online at www.destinationharrogate.co.uk, or post an entry form at the Tourist Information Centre (TIC) on Crescent Gardens.

You’ll find voting forms throughout the town in hotels, bars, restaurants, TIC, the library, and other public places.

Closing date for entries is strictly March 31, 2017.

Tickets for the Gala Dinner are expected to be sold out within a matter of weeks.

To reserve your tickets please call Linda Bradley on 01423 858585.