First entries come in as new year begins

The new year is not even a fortnight old and yet the first entries to the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards have already been received.

The awards, which are sponsored by estate agent Verity Frearson, aim to identify and celebrate the brightest and best of the region’s business talent, and are open to companies and individuals across the circulation areas of the Harrogate Advertiser series, which includes the Knaresborough Post, Wetherby News, Ripon Gazette, Nidderdale Herald and North Yorkshire News.

That’s an area of over 500 square miles that is home to thousands of businesses, from sole traders to listed multinationals.

There are 10 categories:

l Best Rural Business

l Tourism Award

l Family Business of the Year

l Employer of the Year

l Best Small Company (1 to 10 employees)

l Best Medium Company (11 to 50 employees)

l Best Large Company (over 50 employees)

l Best Company Website

l Business Personality of the Year

l Lifetime Achievement

Businesses may enter as many categories as they like.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie cerem- ony at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Thursday, April 27.

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser series, said: “We’re really looking forward to recognising the stars of the region’s business community in such a fabulous setting.”

The deadline for entries is noon on Monday, March 13.

To enter, go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk