Exam success for young accountants

The future is looking bright for one of Harrogate’s oldest accountancy firms, Lithgow Perkins, after four of its young employees achieved exam success.

The protegés range from 18-year-old Matthew Hall, who is taking his Foundation (Level 2) AAT, to qualified chartered accountant Stuart Abbott, who joined the firm 12 years ago and is awaiting the results of his latest taxation exam.

In between are Tom Rhodes, 22, who has passed his ACA professional stage and is about to tackle the advanced stage, leading to qualified chartered accountant status, and Tom Lowry, 23, who became AAT-qualified in April, is now preparing for the ACA law exam.

Partner Joe Taylor, who himself joined the firm as a graduate, said: “We believe strongly in nurturing our younger employees and giving them the opportunity to develop their careers with us.

“It’s vital not just for their future but for ours too, and we’re absolutely delighted with their recent exam successes.”