Estate agents dig deep  for hospice garden

Children with life-limiting illnesses can now enjoy a wildlife garden at Martin House Children’s Hospice in Boston Spa, thanks to a partnership cultivated with staff from a Harrogate estate agency.

Linley & Simpson broke its fundraising record by raising £26,000 for the charity, and staff also helped to transform spare land in the hospice grounds into a haven of peace for families, complete with thriving habitat for butterflies, bees and hedgehogs.

Staff at the agency, which employs 140 people at 11 branches across Yorkshire, took part in more than 20 fundraisers over the year, including dragon boat racing, climbing 20 Lake District peaks in just 13 hours, and collecting bric-a-brac to sell on.

John Haigh, corporate fundraiser at Martin House, said it had been a pleasure to work with Linley & Simpson over the year, adding: “We would like to bottle all its staff and show them off to the rest of the corporate community as an exemplary case study of how to form a real partnership.”