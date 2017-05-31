Employee honoured for 25 years’ service

A family-owned animal feed business has honoured one of its employees this week for his long service to the company.

Martin Elsworth, 61, has worked at Masham-based I’Anson for 25 years and joins an ever-growing number of long servers at the company.

Since joining in April 1992, Bedale-born Martin has worked in various roles across the business, and has worked in the blending control room, which is responsible for weighing and mixing of the ingredients for the animal feed, for the last 18 years.

He said: “It says a lot about the company when so many members of staff have spent such a long time here. This is a real family place; we all work hard for each other and to provide customers with a top-quality product.”

The company currently employs 72 people, with an impressive average of 14 years’ service each.

Managing director Chris I’Anson said: “It’s a source of huge pride for us to see yet another member of staff reach such an impressive milestone at the company. We strive to provide an engaging, secure and, above all, enjoyable place to work for all of our team.”