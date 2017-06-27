District makes mark on tourism awards

Fifteen businesses from our area have been shortlisted in the prestigious White Rose Awards.

The biggest celebration of tour- ism in the UK, the awards have 17 categories covering everything from hotels to holiday parks, pubs to producers and arts to attractions.

Colin Mellors, chair of the White Rose Award judges, said: “With so many strong entries, shortlisting was very difficult this year. Choosing the eventual winners is going to be really tough.”

The shortlisted businesses from our area are as follows:

Business Tourism: Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate

Guest Accommodation: Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge

Holiday Park of the Year: Harrogate Caravan Park

Large Attraction of the Year: Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal, Ripon; Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon; Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Large Hotel of the Year: Rudding Park, Harrogate

Producers and Makers: Little Red Berry Co, Ripon

Pub of the Year: Bruce Arms, Ripon; Swan & Talbot, W’by

Small Hotel of the Year: Goldsborough Hall; West Park Hotel, Harrogate

Taste of Yorkshire Award: Fodder, Harrogate

Tourism Event of the Year: Great Yorkshire Show

Visitor Information Award: Harrogate Tourist Info Ctr

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “I extend my thanks to everyone who took the time to enter and huge congratulations to those who have made the shortlist.”

A thousand people will attend the award ceremony later this year.