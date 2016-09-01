Camper fan recovers to  follow electric dreams

A young entrepreneur from Farnham, near Knaresborough, has overcome the odds to launch a unique electric camper company.

When Kit Lacey, 23, suffered a stroke five years ago, doctors feared he might be left with severe physical and mental disabilities. But he fought his way back to health – he is fit and healthy, apart from impaired memory and balance – and has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to move his business up a gear.

He said: “I’ve always had a passion for classic campers – my wife and I had one as our wedding car in 2009. Following the stroke, I had an idea to convert classic campers to electric. Most people would have fallen at the first hurdle but due to my near-perfect recovery, I thought I owed it to myself.”

eDubs run entirely on electric power and recharge from campsites. Kit, who formed his company, eDub Trips, in 2013, hopes his Kickstarter campaign, which ends on Sept 23, will raise funds to build more eDub Campers – and the risk of another stroke is not going to put him off.

“I don’t want to think like that, and I also don’t want to think, ‘what if?’…” he said. “I’m going to spend as much time as possible bringing this dream to a reality.”