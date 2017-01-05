Barratt Homes’ new developments set to support 300 jobs in Yorkshire

BARRATT Homes has revealed that it plans to support around 300 jobs through a series of housing developments in Yorkshire.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, which includes both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, plans to open seven new sites in 2017, creating a total of 900 homes across the region.

A spokesman said: “The new sites will underpin 285 local jobs and 15 apprenticeships across West Yorkshire.”

The new developments include Helme Ridge in Meltham, St Oswald’s View in Methley, Templars Chase in Wetherby and Ashmeade Park in Pontefract.

The spokesman added: “The plans to launch the new developments highlight the strength of the housing market, helped by the popularity of schemes such as the Government’s Help to Buy, while also going some way to addressing the much publicised housing shortage throughout areas of the UK.

“The home builder predominately employs local sub-contractors and tradesmen, meaning that local businesses and people will benefit directly from the jobs. In the 2015/16 financial year Barratt Developments supported 590 sub-contractor companies and 370 supplier companies.”

Ian Ruthven, the managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’ve seen demand for new homes expand very quickly over the year and the new sites we are opening will provide more choice for local buyers.

“It’s also great news for the local economy. In addition to the local construction jobs underpinned by building the new homes, people who move into the new housing will benefit from contributions made by Barratt to the local area”.

Mr Ruthven added: “In the 2015/16 financial year, we contributed over £14m to the areas surrounding our developments, which all goes towards facilities such as public open spaces, school and educational facilities.”