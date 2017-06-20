Australia trip reaps rewards for Allotts

A Knaresborough businessman has returned from a successful trip to Australia, having signed lucrative deals with new clients.

Philip Allott, of Knaresborough-based marketing and PR firm Allott & Associates, headed Down Under to expand his roster of clients.

The trip resulted in a 12-month contract with OxAir Gas Systems Pty Ltd, a manufacturer of oxygen and nitrogen generating systems, to build a new international website, provide global technical PR and targeted lead generation in the East Indies. The firm also won a contract to build a website for Anoxiatec Pty Ltd.

In addition to the Australian contracts, Allotts this month also won a deal to provide international PR support and website content management to Istanbul-based packaging company Korozo.

Mr Allott said: “With the realignment of the British pound, UK services offer extra value for money on the international stage right now.

“We have overseas clients who are already taking advantage of these favourable trading conditions and we wanted to show that our global services could bring business opportunities for Australian companies in British or European markets too.”