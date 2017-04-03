Aldi to recruit over 35 staff for its new Wetherby store

Aldi is recruiting for over 35 store positions for its new store in Wetherby, which is due to open in the summer.

The German discount supermarket chain is looking to fill vacancies for 30 store assistants, five deputy store managers and one assistant store manager, as well as one apprentice following the official launch of Aldi’s 2017 apprentice application window earlier this month.

Candidates with strong numerical skills are being targeted for Aldi’s store assistant positions, to carry out responsibilities such as accurate and efficient till operation, stock management and merchandising.

Full training will be provided for store assistants over a four-week period in stores in the surrounding area and roles are available from 15 to 30 hours a week, with salaries starting at £8.53 per hour, rising to £10.15 per hour, and the prospect of progression.

The supermarket is also seeking people with management experience for its deputy store manager positions. Deputy store managers are expected to work closely with the store manager and assistant store manager and will have the responsibility of managing the store team in their absence. Deputy store manager roles start from 25 hours per week, with a starting salary of £9.53 per hour rising to £11.15 per hour, plus £4 extra per hour when managing the store.

Aldi store apprentices are trained in all aspects of retail management during their three-year course, which features a mixture of in-store and theory work. The scheme offers store assistant training in year one and store management training in years two and three, with a salary of £165 per week in year one rising to £240 per week in year three – significantly higher than the national minimum wage for apprenticeships.

Steve Barnett, Aldi regional managing director, said: “Aldi’s new store in Wetherby has created a significant number of employment opportunities for members of the local community, and we would encourage anyone interested in a rewarding career with us to apply on our recruitment website.

“We are looking to attract applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds who can demonstrate relevant experience, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.”

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk