Airport director quits unexpectedly

One of the architects of Leeds Bradford Airport’s (LBA) impressive rate of growth in recent years has stepped down unexpectedly after nine years in the role.

As aviation development director, Tony Hallwood was instrumental in opening up important new routes and increasing passenger numbers from 2.6 million to 3.6 million.

In 2013, British Airways started routing LBA-Heathrow flights straight to its corporate home at Terminal 5, enabling faster connections with destinations worldwide.

Mr Hallwood said he was “immensely proud” of his achievements at LBA, adding: “Securing new based capacity from Ryanair and Monarch, the reintroduction of BA and Aer Lingus alongside Jet2.com’s and Flybe’s growth has helped ensure the continued success of LBA.”

Mr Hallwood intends to move back to Manchester and work in his wife’s PR business.

His departure comes just weeks after the arrival of LBA’s new chief executive, David Laws, who replaces John Parkin.