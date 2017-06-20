£1.5m investment in high-end workspaces

A Harrogate entrepreneur has completed a £1.5m investment to transform a commercial property in the centre of the town into a state of the art workspace for 20 businesses.

The development, 55 Grove Road, is the brainchild of Robert Fearnley, who is looking to fill a gap in the market for contemporary office space and give local businesses a reason to stay in Harrogate instead of moving to the nearby cities of Leeds and York.

“There has traditionally been a lack of high-quality town-centre office space in Harrogate and this has led to businesses moving out of the area, which has a knock-on effect on jobs and the local economy,” said Mr Fearnley.

“With the development of 55 Grove Road I have set out to transform the business landscape in Harrogate by offering a new kind of working environment that doesn’t exist here at the moment.”

The offices are being marketed by Harrogate property firm FSS and will officially open this month, with over 25 per cent of the space already let.

Mr Fearnley said the pro-ject was bucking the current trend of converting commercial buildings to residential dwellings by creating new designer office space for expanding and emerging businesses, as well as larger corporates looking for a satellite office.

The facilities include flexible interiors, superfast internet connections, a VOIP telephone system and manned reception.

Mr Fearnley added: “The development is good news for the Harrogate economy and will support growth in the surrounding area.”