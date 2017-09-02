Bus operators found after collapse of company

Council transport chiefs have raced to find replacement services following the sudden collapse of Sherburn bus firm Utopia.

The family run company, based at Fenton Lane, announced on Twitter in the early hours of August 23 that it had ceased trading and that buses would immediately stop running, in a move that left staff out of work.

The announcement, just days before children are due to return to school for the new term, left North Yorkshire County Council looking for new operators to fill the services in the area.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s executive member for passenger transport, said: “The withdrawal from these services by Utopia was totally unexpected.

“However, since being given the news our passenger transport team has pulled out all of the stops to secure these replacement services in an effort to minimise disruption to passengers.”

The council confirmed that its contracted bus services previously operated by Utopia Coaches Ltd would continue from Tuesday, August 29, but there will be some changes to the timetable. Routes affected by the collapse of the family firm, which has been serving the Sherburn area since 2013, include: Service 8 Selby to Drax, 37 Tadcaster to York, 420 Selby to York, 422 Pontefract to York, 424 Selby to Stockbridge, 492 Pontefract

