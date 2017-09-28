Budget flight 'circling' over Leeds after declaring communication issue

A Jet2 plane is circling Leeds this morning after declaring a communication problem.

The 9.12am departure from Leeds Bradford Airport to Alicante headed west towards Manchester before turning round and circling above Leeds, Harrogate and Wetherby.

Flight LS271 is a Boeing 757 aircraft, registration number G-LSAA. It was due to land in Spain just before 1pm.

It left LBA 12 minutes after its scheduled departure time of 9am.

The plane is thought to be burning fuel before landing again at LBA.

Jet2 have been contacted for comment.